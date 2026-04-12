Asha Bhosle: The Unforgettable Voice of Bollywood

Asha Bhosle, an iconic figure in Indian music, died at 92, leaving a legacy that spans decades and genres. Her unmatched repertoire includes more than 12,000 songs across various styles, from cabaret and love songs to ghazals and indie-pop.

Notable hits from her career include the playful duet 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar', the love ballad 'Maang Ke Saath Tumhara', and the timeless 'O Mere Sona Re'. Each track showcased her incredible vocal range and connection with the audience.

Bhosle's influence extended beyond Bollywood to engage in cultural shifts, illustrated by tracks like 'Dum Maro Dum' during the hippie era, and 'Mera Kuchh Saamaan', which earned her a National Film Award. Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)