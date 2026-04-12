Empowering Tribes: Viksit Bharat's Path to 2047

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' vision, rooted in 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' — progress alongside tradition. This approach highlights that modernity and cultural preservation can coexist and complement each other. Speaking on Sunday, Radhakrishnan underlined the synergy between modern science, language, faith, and culture, enhancing empowerment and protection initiatives.

During the conference titled 'Transformation of Tribal Lives through Science and Technological Interventions -- Preserving Language, Faith and Culture', the vice president acknowledged the invaluable traditional knowledge tribal communities hold. They are custodians of India's ancient heritage, offering substantial green economic development potential.

To empower these communities, the government, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, has sanctioned over 2,400 roads and 160 bridges. This initiative ensures comprehensive service delivery and infrastructure development in tribal areas, recognizing their exceptional skills in design and textiles. The event was organized by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with various institutions.