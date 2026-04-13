Left Menu

Tragedy at Citadelle Laferrière: Stampede Claims 25 Lives

A stampede at the historic Citadelle Laferrière in northern Haiti resulted in 25 fatalities and numerous injuries. Authorities cited overcrowding and inadequate crowd management as causes. The Haitian National Police have launched an investigation. The government expressed condolences to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:13 IST
Tragedy at Citadelle Laferrière: Stampede Claims 25 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic stampede at the renowned mountaintop fortress, Citadelle Laferrière, in northern Haiti has resulted in 25 confirmed deaths and numerous injuries, according to local authorities.

The incident, which occurred during traditional festivities, was triggered by severe overcrowding and insufficient crowd control measures. Preliminary reports indicated many cases of asphyxiation and trampling.

The Haitian National Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the stampede, while the government has expressed its condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tisza Party Poised for Victory: An Era Ends in Hungary

Tisza Party Poised for Victory: An Era Ends in Hungary

 Hungary
2
Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

Hungary's Tisza Party Triumphs in Pro-Europe Shift

 Global
3
Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

Macron Congratulates Magyar on Hungarian Victory

 France
4
Peter Magyar's Triumph: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

Peter Magyar's Triumph: A New Era in Hungarian Politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026