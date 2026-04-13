Tragedy at Citadelle Laferrière: Stampede Claims 25 Lives

A tragic stampede at the renowned mountaintop fortress, Citadelle Laferrière, in northern Haiti has resulted in 25 confirmed deaths and numerous injuries, according to local authorities.

The incident, which occurred during traditional festivities, was triggered by severe overcrowding and insufficient crowd control measures. Preliminary reports indicated many cases of asphyxiation and trampling.

The Haitian National Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the stampede, while the government has expressed its condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)