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Asha Bhosle's Immersive Journey: Becoming the Voice of Umrao Jaan

Asha Bhosle, renowned singer, immersed herself in Lucknow's culture to lend authenticity to Rekha's character in the film 'Umrao Jaan'. Known for her dedication, her work on the soundtrack earned her a National Film Award, solidifying her legacy in the Indian music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:13 IST
Asha Bhosle's Immersive Journey: Becoming the Voice of Umrao Jaan
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Muzafar Ali vividly remembers how iconic singer Asha Bhosle soaked herself in the cultural richness of Lucknow to perfectly voice Rekha's character in the 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan'.

Describing her as a romantic and joyful individual, Ali reminisces about Bhosle's intensive preparation to deliver authentic performance for the landmark film's music, composed by Khayyam. This soundtrack is hailed as pivotal in her illustrious career.

Bhosle's dedication extended beyond music, even embracing Lucknow's culinary charm, which later complemented her successful restaurant business. Her contribution to the 'Umrao Jaan' soundtrack was more than just notes, it was history in the making.

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