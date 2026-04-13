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Haryanvi Singer Faces Backlash: Indecency Sparks Controversy

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma was booked for using offensive language at a DAV College event, sparking controversy. The police registered a case after videos and a complaint surfaced. The incident has triggered an investigation. Notably, the Chief Minister attended the event but left before the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:25 IST
Haryanvi Singer Faces Backlash: Indecency Sparks Controversy
Masoom Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked by the police for allegedly using indecent and offensive language during a performance at DAV College. This action came in response to videos circulating on social media and a formal complaint filed by Pranchal Nauni, a student representative.

The incident took place on Saturday at an event organized by the students' union. Sharma is accused of hurting the sentiments of students and the public, leading to registration of a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar, confirmed that an investigation has been launched. Notably, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present earlier at the event but departed before the alleged misconduct of the singer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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