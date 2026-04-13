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River Thames Illuminates: A Historic Ganga Aarti Unites Diverse Faiths for Peace

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK organized the first 'Prayer for Global Peace' on the River Thames, featuring a historic Ganga Aarti. The event marked a spiritual convergence, promoting global harmony with participation from over 250 people, blending ancient traditions in a modern context with messages of unity and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:54 IST
River Thames Illuminates: A Historic Ganga Aarti Unites Diverse Faiths for Peace
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

LONDON—In a historic spiritual gathering, the River Thames transformed into a sacred site as the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK hosted the first-ever 'Prayer for Global Peace,' featuring a Ganga Aarti—a momentous occasion marking its inaugural occurrence in the UK.

The event, part of the organization's Silver Jubilee celebrations, was conceptualized by H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Dr. Ishan Shivanand Ji. Held on a specially arranged boat, it brought together diverse sects and community leaders, who united in the common goal of promoting global peace and harmony.

Attendees of the ceremony, which included a rare Shivaabhishek performed on Parad Shivling, created a meditative atmosphere enhanced by chanting Vedic mantras and glowing diyas. This historic milestone was an emblem of cultural pride, with spiritual messages urging unity beyond divisions and emphasizing mindfulness and inner strength amid modern life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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