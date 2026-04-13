Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Algeria: A Journey of Peace Amidst Conflict

Pope Leo XIV has made history by becoming the first pontiff to visit Algeria, kicking off a pivotal 11-day tour across Africa. This monumental visit aims to bolster peace and harmony between Christians and Muslims amidst ongoing global tensions.

President Donald Trump has criticized Leo's papacy amidst the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, but the Pope remains steadfast in his calls for reconciliation. In Algiers, Leo highlighted Algeria's past struggle for independence and the importance of justice in achieving lasting peace.

During his visit, the Pope will honor Algerian martyrs and visit the Great Mosque and Our Lady of Africa basilica to advance interfaith dialogue. As tensions simmer globally, Leo's message of hope and unity resonates profoundly with leaders and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)