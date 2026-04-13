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Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Algeria: A Journey of Peace Amidst Conflict

Pope Leo XIV embarks on an unprecedented visit to Algeria, part of a 11-day tour across Africa, promoting peace and Christian-Muslim coexistence amidst a global backdrop of conflict. Despite critique from President Trump, Leo continues his mission unshaken, while honoring the legacy of St. Augustine and the Algerian martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:27 IST
Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Algeria: A Journey of Peace Amidst Conflict
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Pope Leo XIV has made history by becoming the first pontiff to visit Algeria, kicking off a pivotal 11-day tour across Africa. This monumental visit aims to bolster peace and harmony between Christians and Muslims amidst ongoing global tensions.

President Donald Trump has criticized Leo's papacy amidst the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, but the Pope remains steadfast in his calls for reconciliation. In Algiers, Leo highlighted Algeria's past struggle for independence and the importance of justice in achieving lasting peace.

During his visit, the Pope will honor Algerian martyrs and visit the Great Mosque and Our Lady of Africa basilica to advance interfaith dialogue. As tensions simmer globally, Leo's message of hope and unity resonates profoundly with leaders and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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