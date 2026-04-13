Farewell to Asha Bhosle: A Melody That Echoes Forever

The streets of Mumbai witnessed an emotional farewell as thousands gathered for the funeral procession of Asha Bhosle. The celebrated Indian singer, whose career spanned eight decades, passed away at 92, leaving behind a rich repertoire of over 12,000 songs. Her cortege made its poignant journey from Lower Parel to Shivaji Park, accompanied by chants celebrating her enduring legacy.

A giant photograph of Bhosle, synonymous with her vibrant red sari, trademark bindi, and ornate nose ring, adorned the flower-laden bier. As her timeless tracks played softly in the background, mourners paid their respects at her home, where her body lay draped in the tricolour.

The funeral was attended by her family, including son Anand and sister Usha Mangeshkar, alongside celebrities from the film industry, sports personalities, and political leaders. Among them were AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar, and Uddhav Thackeray, all paying tribute to Bhosle's versatile contributions to music. Her songs will resonate in the hearts of her admirers, even as the legendary singer bids a final adieu.

(With inputs from agencies.)