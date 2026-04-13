Asha Bhosle: The End of a Musical Era

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92, leaving a significant void in the world of music. She passed away due to multi-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she was hospitalized following a chest infection and exhaustion.

Bhosle's unmatched talent and versatility made her a beloved figure across the globe, influencing generations. Pakistani celebrities such as actors Imran Abbas and Ali Zafar, along with filmmaker Meher Jaffri, paid heartfelt tributes recognizing her as a symbol of unity through music.

Throughout her illustrious eight-decade career, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages. Respected for her pioneering work, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Her legacy continues to inspire and resonate with music lovers worldwide.