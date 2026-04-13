Left Menu

Asha Bhosle: The End of a Musical Era

Asha Bhosle, a legendary Indian singer known for her unparalleled versatility, has passed away at the age of 92. Her death marks a significant loss for the music world, with tributes pouring in from both Indian and Pakistani artists, recognizing her global influence in music that spanned over eight decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:56 IST
Asha Bhosle: The End of a Musical Era
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92, leaving a significant void in the world of music. She passed away due to multi-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where she was hospitalized following a chest infection and exhaustion.

Bhosle's unmatched talent and versatility made her a beloved figure across the globe, influencing generations. Pakistani celebrities such as actors Imran Abbas and Ali Zafar, along with filmmaker Meher Jaffri, paid heartfelt tributes recognizing her as a symbol of unity through music.

Throughout her illustrious eight-decade career, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 languages. Respected for her pioneering work, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Her legacy continues to inspire and resonate with music lovers worldwide.

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

 India
2
Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand

Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand

 India
3
Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

 Global
4
Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health

Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026