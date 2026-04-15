A New Era in Sino-Russian Relations: Trust, Cooperation, and Global Influence

President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation and mutual trust between China and Russia during discussions with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing.

Xi conveyed his dedication to the Sino-Russian partnership, highlighting its role in promoting global stability and countering potential U.S.-centered dominance, amidst expanding engagements with other countries.

Both nations are expected to strengthen their alliance through strategic cooperation as they approach significant milestones in their diplomatic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)