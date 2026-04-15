Left Menu

A New Era in Sino-Russian Relations: Trust, Cooperation, and Global Influence

President Xi Jinping highlights the need for strengthened Sino-Russian relations amidst global challenges, assuring Russia of continued friendship. Emphasizing strategic cooperation and mutual support, the partnership aims to uphold their interests and promote a multipolar world order, countering U.S. dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:48 IST
A New Era in Sino-Russian Relations: Trust, Cooperation, and Global Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation and mutual trust between China and Russia during discussions with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing.

Xi conveyed his dedication to the Sino-Russian partnership, highlighting its role in promoting global stability and countering potential U.S.-centered dominance, amidst expanding engagements with other countries.

Both nations are expected to strengthen their alliance through strategic cooperation as they approach significant milestones in their diplomatic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Booming Investment Market

Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Boo...

 India
2
Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

 Global
3
Hermes Confronts Economic Challenges Amid Global Turbulence

Hermes Confronts Economic Challenges Amid Global Turbulence

 Global
4
Sudan's Hidden War: An 'Abandoned Crisis' Exposed

Sudan's Hidden War: An 'Abandoned Crisis' Exposed

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026