A New Era in Sino-Russian Relations: Trust, Cooperation, and Global Influence
President Xi Jinping highlights the need for strengthened Sino-Russian relations amidst global challenges, assuring Russia of continued friendship. Emphasizing strategic cooperation and mutual support, the partnership aims to uphold their interests and promote a multipolar world order, countering U.S. dominance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:48 IST
President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation and mutual trust between China and Russia during discussions with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing.
Xi conveyed his dedication to the Sino-Russian partnership, highlighting its role in promoting global stability and countering potential U.S.-centered dominance, amidst expanding engagements with other countries.
Both nations are expected to strengthen their alliance through strategic cooperation as they approach significant milestones in their diplomatic relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening China-Russia Bonds: Xi Jinping Meets Sergei Lavrov
China's Strategic Moves: Xi Jinping's Middle East Diplomacy
Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region
Xi Jinping's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Meeting with KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun
Xi Jinping Denounces Taiwan Independence amid Peace Mission by KMT Leader