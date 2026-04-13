India Moves Forward with Historic Women's Reservation in Lok Sabha

Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan has lauded the Indian government's initiative to enact the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, through the proposed Amendment Bill, which aims to secure a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha—a measure she described as 'huge and significant' for women in India.

Speaking with ANI, Narayan expressed her enthusiasm for the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, emphasizing the importance of women's societal contributions. She noted the law's potential to empower women, allowing them to exhibit their skills and overcome societal fears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed 2029 as the target year for full implementation of this landmark legislation. The move will proceed using 2011 census data due to delays, while proposed delimitation could raise Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816. However, OBC reservations remain excluded as SC/ST reservations continue unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)