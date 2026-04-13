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India Moves Forward with Historic Women's Reservation in Lok Sabha

Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan welcomes the Centre's move to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The Amendment Bill proposes 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha. The bill, linked to new census data, aims to boost women's participation. Prime Minister Modi sets a 2029 deadline for enactment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:40 IST
India Moves Forward with Historic Women's Reservation in Lok Sabha
Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan has lauded the Indian government's initiative to enact the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, through the proposed Amendment Bill, which aims to secure a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha—a measure she described as 'huge and significant' for women in India.

Speaking with ANI, Narayan expressed her enthusiasm for the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, emphasizing the importance of women's societal contributions. She noted the law's potential to empower women, allowing them to exhibit their skills and overcome societal fears.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed 2029 as the target year for full implementation of this landmark legislation. The move will proceed using 2011 census data due to delays, while proposed delimitation could raise Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816. However, OBC reservations remain excluded as SC/ST reservations continue unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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