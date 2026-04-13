Paddington Steals the Show at 2026 Olivier Awards

The 2026 Olivier Awards took center stage in London, showcasing the best in theatre. 'Paddington The Musical' emerged as the standout, clinching top honors including Best New Musical. The production enchanted audiences with its adaptation of Michael Bond's children's books.

Meanwhile, the music world mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian singer who passed away at 92. Bhosle left an indelible mark on Bollywood and collaborated internationally, earning tributes globally.

Across the Atlantic, K-pop sensation BTS's 'ARIRANG' tour captivated U.S. fans at AMC theaters. The innovative display allowed fans to experience the concert ambiance without traveling overseas, forming communal gatherings for fellow BTS enthusiasts.