BTS Fans Take Over AMC Theaters for 'ARIRANG' Tour

In Los Angeles, fans of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS found a creative way to partake in the group's much-anticipated 'ARIRANG' tour. Unable to attend the live concert in Goyang, South Korea, they flocked to AMC theaters for a unique viewing experience.

The event created a communal atmosphere, allowing fans to connect over their shared enthusiasm for BTS. ''We couldn't go to the concert, so it's fun to gather with friends and fellow BTS ARMY,'' said Sandra Martinez, a self-described superfan.

This theater event underscores BTS's tremendous global influence, drawing fans together to celebrate the music they love and experiencing it in a larger-than-life format on the big screen.