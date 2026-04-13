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BTS Fans Take Over AMC Theaters for 'ARIRANG' Tour

Fans of K-pop sensation BTS gather at AMC theaters in Los Angeles to experience the band's 'ARIRANG' tour on the big screen. This event offered a unique communal experience for fans unable to attend the concert in South Korea, showcasing the group's widespread influence and dedicated following.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 05:21 IST
BTS Fans Take Over AMC Theaters for 'ARIRANG' Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Los Angeles, fans of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS found a creative way to partake in the group's much-anticipated 'ARIRANG' tour. Unable to attend the live concert in Goyang, South Korea, they flocked to AMC theaters for a unique viewing experience.

The event created a communal atmosphere, allowing fans to connect over their shared enthusiasm for BTS. ''We couldn't go to the concert, so it's fun to gather with friends and fellow BTS ARMY,'' said Sandra Martinez, a self-described superfan.

This theater event underscores BTS's tremendous global influence, drawing fans together to celebrate the music they love and experiencing it in a larger-than-life format on the big screen.

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