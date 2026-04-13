Blaze Engulfs Iconic Floating Restaurant in Poovar

A floating restaurant in Poovar was completely destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, officials reported. Owned by a person named Vineeth, the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Fire and Rescue Services officials stated that employees noticed the fire at around 5 am and attempted to extinguish it before alerting authorities. Despite efforts, the restaurant was engulfed in flames, causing losses exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

The fire led to the explosion of two LPG cylinders, producing loud blasts. Fortunately, no one was present at the scene during the incident, and no injuries were reported. Investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)