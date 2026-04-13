Celebrating BJP's 47th Foundation Day: A Cultural Engagement
The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) UK celebrated the BJP's 47th Foundation Day in London with a cultural event. Held at Heston Community School, highlights included an exhibition on 'Integral Humanism' and a new digital membership launch, aimed at unifying the Indian diaspora in the UK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian community leaders and supporters gathered in London to commemorate the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 47th Foundation Day, organized by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) UK.
The event, which took place at Heston Community School in Hounslow, included a cultural program and exhibition highlighting the party's ideological roots.
The celebration showcased an exhibition on 'Integral Humanism' and announced a digital membership campaign to bolster Indian community connections in the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)