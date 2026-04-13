Celebrating BJP's 47th Foundation Day: A Cultural Engagement

Indian community leaders and supporters gathered in London to commemorate the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 47th Foundation Day, organized by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) UK.

The event, which took place at Heston Community School in Hounslow, included a cultural program and exhibition highlighting the party's ideological roots.

The celebration showcased an exhibition on 'Integral Humanism' and announced a digital membership campaign to bolster Indian community connections in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)