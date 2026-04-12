Shaam-e-Watan: Harmony and Patriotism Unite in Kupwara's Cultural Event

The Indian Army hosted 'Shaam-e-Watan', a cultural and musical event in Tithwal, Kupwara. This event, rich in patriotic spirit, gathered around 600 residents, showcasing the cultural vibrancy and national unity of the region.

Featuring a captivating blend of performances, the event highlighted the growing confidence and societal progress in Kashmir. Major General Rakesh Nair and Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse were among the attendees.

A notable moment was the collective pledge for a drug-free India, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mumtaz Peerzada, symbolizing community commitment against substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)