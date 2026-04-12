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Shaam-e-Watan: Harmony and Patriotism Unite in Kupwara's Cultural Event

Indian Army organized 'Shaam-e-Watan', a cultural event in Kupwara, J&K. Celebrating patriotism and unity, the event featured performances in music, dance, and poetry. Attended by 600 people, it emphasized Kashmir's positive transformation. Participants pledged a drug-free India, supported by military and civil leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:04 IST
Shaam-e-Watan: Harmony and Patriotism Unite in Kupwara's Cultural Event
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army hosted 'Shaam-e-Watan', a cultural and musical event in Tithwal, Kupwara. This event, rich in patriotic spirit, gathered around 600 residents, showcasing the cultural vibrancy and national unity of the region.

Featuring a captivating blend of performances, the event highlighted the growing confidence and societal progress in Kashmir. Major General Rakesh Nair and Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse were among the attendees.

A notable moment was the collective pledge for a drug-free India, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mumtaz Peerzada, symbolizing community commitment against substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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