A Dance Legend Meets Bollywood Icon Asha Bhosle

In an unexpected turn of events, renowned choreographer Bosco found himself instructing the legendary singer Asha Bhosle in a viral dance move. Their meeting was prompted by Bhosle's fascination with actor Vicky Kaushal's performance in the 2024 hit song 'Tauba Tauba'.

During a live concert in Dubai, the iconic singer briefly performed the dance, expressing a child-like enthusiasm, as Bosco recounted her excitement. She even prepared an elaborate meal for Bosco, reflecting her love for cooking and hosting.

Bhosle's understanding of the intricate efforts behind choreography was clear as she praised the collective teamwork essential in filmmaking. As a token of appreciation, she gifted Bosco a handwritten note and Rs. 501, a gesture he cherished. This encounter was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the choreographer.

(With inputs from agencies.)