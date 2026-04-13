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Controversy Strikes as Haryanvi Singer Faces Legal Trouble

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma is facing legal action for reportedly using inappropriate language during a college event in Dehradun. Authorities launched an investigation following complaints and videos shared on social media. Key figures, including a local MLA, were present, but Chief Minister Dhami had already departed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:13 IST
Controversy Strikes as Haryanvi Singer Faces Legal Trouble
Masoom Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has landed in legal hot water following accusations of using indecent language at a DAV College event in Dehradun, police confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar reported that the action was taken after videos of the incident surfaced on social media and a formal complaint was filed by Pranchal Nauni, a representative of the Satyam Shivam student organization.

The complaint alleges Sharma's remarks at the student-organized event on Saturday offended attendees, leading to charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Although Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the gathering, he left prior to the alleged incident, but MLA Umesh Kumar was present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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