Clash of Traditions: Controversy Over Symbolic Flame Monument at Ram Temple

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday raised objections to reports about a proposed symbolic 'flame' monument at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, describing the idea as counter to Hindu religious traditions.

He called on the temple trust to provide clarification regarding the matter. During a press interaction in Ajmer, the Shankaracharya referenced media reports and social media visuals that suggested the installation of a symbolic 'jyoti' structure at the Ram temple site.

'Whether made of brass or other materials, tradition demands a real flame of ghee or oil,' he asserted. He urged for the removal of the structure if it was indeed established and questioned the priests' involvement in an act he viewed as setting a precedent against religious norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)