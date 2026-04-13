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Clash of Traditions: Controversy Over Symbolic Flame Monument at Ram Temple

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati voiced concerns over a proposed symbolic flame monument at Ayodhya's Ram temple, deeming it contrary to Hindu traditions. He urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to clarify the rationale, emphasizing the need for an actual flame to uphold religious sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:14 IST
Clash of Traditions: Controversy Over Symbolic Flame Monument at Ram Temple
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  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday raised objections to reports about a proposed symbolic 'flame' monument at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, describing the idea as counter to Hindu religious traditions.

He called on the temple trust to provide clarification regarding the matter. During a press interaction in Ajmer, the Shankaracharya referenced media reports and social media visuals that suggested the installation of a symbolic 'jyoti' structure at the Ram temple site.

'Whether made of brass or other materials, tradition demands a real flame of ghee or oil,' he asserted. He urged for the removal of the structure if it was indeed established and questioned the priests' involvement in an act he viewed as setting a precedent against religious norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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