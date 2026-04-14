Temple Trustee in Hot Water Over VIP Darshan Scam
A trustee of the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust was arrested for allegedly facilitating quick VIP darshan for Rs 3,000 without receipts, defrauding devotees. Two have been arrested, and more are under investigation. The scam involved exploiting devotees at the renowned Jyotirlinga temple near Nashik.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a trustee from the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a VIP darshan scam, police confirmed on Tuesday. The trustee, Purushottam Kadlag, was taken into custody following a police investigation into fraudulent practices at the historic temple.
The incident came to light after two devotees from Nashik were misled into paying Rs 3,000 each for a supposedly expedited darshan despite having valid Rs 200 passes. They were provided no receipts by the so-called 'agents'. The police have already detained two individuals and identified further suspects.
The scam appeared to target devotees yearning for faster access to the deity, capitalizing on the temple's international fame. Authorities are determined to root out any fraudulent activities tarnishing the sanctity of one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, emphasizing strict adherence to official darshan protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trimbakeshwar
- Temple
- VIP darshan
- Trustee
- Scam
- Arrest
- Nashik
- Jyotirlinga
- Police
- Fraud
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