Unveiling the Mystique of Delhi's 'Jinxed' Bungalow

The Delhi Public Works Department has announced renovation plans for the mysterious 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow, located in the city's Civil Lines area. Known colloquially as the 'jinxed' bungalow, this historic structure has long deterred officials from residing within its walls due to its inauspicious reputation.

The renovation project, estimated to cost Rs 56 lakh, will encompass extensive refurbishments including ground leveling, false ceiling repairs, and the creation of special sections within the bungalow. Additional works will address water pipeline repairs, tile replacements, and enhancements to the car parking area.

Historically significant, the bungalow housed Delhi's first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who left office prematurely. Subsequent occupants, including Madan Lal Khurana and Shakti Sinha, similarly did not complete their tenures. The property, dating back to the 1920s, is an emblematic reminder of Delhi's rich political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)