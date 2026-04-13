Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystique of Delhi's 'Jinxed' Bungalow

Delhi's Public Works Department plans to renovate the mysterious 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow. Known for its 'inauspicious' reputation, the historic property has discouraged several officials from residing there. The renovation, expected to cost Rs 56 lakh, aims to revitalize the bungalow and its history rich in political significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:11 IST
Unveiling the Mystique of Delhi's 'Jinxed' Bungalow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department has announced renovation plans for the mysterious 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow, located in the city's Civil Lines area. Known colloquially as the 'jinxed' bungalow, this historic structure has long deterred officials from residing within its walls due to its inauspicious reputation.

The renovation project, estimated to cost Rs 56 lakh, will encompass extensive refurbishments including ground leveling, false ceiling repairs, and the creation of special sections within the bungalow. Additional works will address water pipeline repairs, tile replacements, and enhancements to the car parking area.

Historically significant, the bungalow housed Delhi's first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who left office prematurely. Subsequent occupants, including Madan Lal Khurana and Shakti Sinha, similarly did not complete their tenures. The property, dating back to the 1920s, is an emblematic reminder of Delhi's rich political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIFA Unveils Premium Ticket Tiers for World Cup

FIFA Unveils Premium Ticket Tiers for World Cup

 Global
2
Delhi Gridlocked: Wage Protest in Noida Sparks Day of Chaos

Delhi Gridlocked: Wage Protest in Noida Sparks Day of Chaos

 India
3
Goldman Sachs Defies Market Slump with Strong Earnings

Goldman Sachs Defies Market Slump with Strong Earnings

 Global
4
Ishan Kishan's Heroic Knock Propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to Dominant Total

Ishan Kishan's Heroic Knock Propels Sunrisers Hyderabad to Dominant Total

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026