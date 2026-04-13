India's Historic Women's Reservation Act Set for Implementation

On Monday, actress Prachee Shah Paandya attended the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, voicing her support for the Women's Reservation Act, anticipated to be implemented by the 2029 elections. She lauded the government for its significant efforts in empowering women and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the country's development.

Shah Paandya expressed her optimism about the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, asserting that such measures are crucial in bolstering women's roles in decision-making. 'Initiatives like this provide us with the empowerment we need,' she stated.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the event, describing the impending implementation of the Women's Reservation Act as one of the 21st century's major decisions. He highlighted this moment as historic, paving the way for a future where social justice becomes part of everyday work culture. Modi emphasized the urgency of enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan Act by 2029, aiming to enhance women's participation in democracy. A special session of Parliament's Budget Session will convene from April 16 to discuss the necessary amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)