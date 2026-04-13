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Uttar Pradesh CM Honors Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy with Cultural Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized honoring the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar by transcending caste boundaries. Highlighting her contributions to preserving cultural heritage, the government is constructing working women hostels in her honor. He urges respect for great personalities as national icons rather than narrowing them into societal divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Honors Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy with Cultural Initiatives
Ahilyabai Holkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the influential legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, the historical ruler of Malwa. Emphasizing her dedication to India's cultural heritage, he underscored the importance of honoring such figures beyond caste confines. Adityanath was in Muzaffarnagar to inaugurate infrastructural projects and commemorate Holkar's enduring contributions.

The Chief Minister unveiled a statue of Holkar and announced the construction of working women hostels across the state as a tribute to her efforts. Notably, the 350th birth anniversary of Holkar was marked with national enthusiasm, led by Prime Minister Modi. At the ceremony, Adityanath highlighted her role in rebuilding cultural icons like the Kashi Vishwanath temple, emphasizing her leadership in difficult times.

Adityanath further praised figures like Chaudhary Charan Singh for their nationalist contributions, urging society to recognize such personalities as universal icons. He stressed the non-partisan nature of patriotism and called for the protection of historical figures' statues, ensuring they remain honored national symbols.

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