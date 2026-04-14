Entertainment News Roundup: Olivier Awards, Asha Bhosle's Passing & More

The Olivier Awards took center stage in London's theater scene this weekend, with 'Paddington The Musical' securing the most accolades. Meanwhile, fans worldwide mourn the death of iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 and is remembered for her vast repertoire and international collaborations.

In other entertainment news, pop star Britney Spears has checked into rehab following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County. Elsewhere, BTS keeps captivating its audience as their 'ARIRANG' tour screens for fans in AMC theaters across the U.S.

On the business side, Britain's antitrust watchdog is poised to investigate Paramount's planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, amid rising concerns about the merger's impact on competition in the media landscape.