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Magic of the Stage and Screen: Olivier Awards, Asha Bhosle, and BTS Highlight Entertainment News

This entertainment news update features the 2026 Olivier Awards with 'Paddington The Musical' being the top winner, the passing of Indian singer Asha Bhosle at 92, and K-pop supergroup BTS's 'ARIRANG' tour shown in AMC theaters for fans unable to attend their live concert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:33 IST
Magic of the Stage and Screen: Olivier Awards, Asha Bhosle, and BTS Highlight Entertainment News
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The 2026 Olivier Awards for theatre were distributed on Sunday in London, where 'Paddington The Musical' emerged as the biggest winner, sweeping the major categories. The ceremony celebrated excellence in theatre, recognizing a plethora of talents and remarkable performances.

Indian singing legend Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned decades. Known for her dynamic voice in Bollywood films, Bhosle earned global admiration and collaborated with artists such as Britain's Boy George.

BTS fans unable to attend the supergroup's concert in South Korea found solace at AMC theaters. The 'ARIRANG' tour was broadcasted on big screens, allowing fans like Sandra Martinez and her friends in Los Angeles to enjoy the performance together, creating a vibrant atmosphere among the dedicated BTS ARMY.

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