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Eternal Melodies: Asha Bhosle Remembered by Icons

John Cena honored legendary singer Asha Bhosle with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing her stage photograph. Priyanka Chopra Jonas called her a 'Queen,' while Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai noted her natural talent. Bhosle, who passed at 92, was celebrated for her prolific career covering over 12,000 songs across 20 languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:30 IST
Eternal Melodies: Asha Bhosle Remembered by Icons
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and former wrestler John Cena took to Instagram to pay homage to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. He posted a stage picture of Bhosle, commemorating her impactful contributions to Indian playback music.

Fellow artist Priyanka Chopra, Cena's co-star in 'Heads of State,' commented on the post calling Bhosle a 'Queen,' while Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai, praised her grandmother's natural talent and grace, affirming her legacy in the music industry.

Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multiple organ failure. Her illustrious career, which included recording over 12,000 songs in 20 languages, earned her prestigious awards like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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