Rocking the Ages: Scorpions Return to India

Legendary German rock band, Scorpions, are set to return to India for their 'Coming Home' tour, reigniting memories from their previous visit two decades ago. Known for rock anthems like 'Wind of Change' and 'Rock You Like a Hurricane,' the band will perform in several Indian cities, promising a musical treat to a new generation of fans.

Guitarist Matthias Jabs reflected on the band's past tour where he attempted to learn the sitar, emphasizing the warmth and enthusiasm of Indian audiences. The band, founded in Hanover in 1965, owes its enduring success to strong internal chemistry, creating timeless music that continues to inspire.

Vocalist Klaus Meine discussed their peace anthem, 'Wind of Change,' written during the end of the Cold War. As the world faces new challenges, Meine hopes their music will continue to inspire hope and unity among fans. The band's Indian audience can expect to join in on celebrating love, peace, and rock and roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)