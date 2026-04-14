Left Menu

Rocking the Ages: Scorpions Return to India

The legendary German rock band Scorpions, fondly remembered for their hits and tours in India, are revisiting after 20 years. Guitarist Matthias Jabs shares experiences from their previous India visits and reflects on the band's sustained chemistry. Klaus Meine discusses their iconic peace anthem and hopes for inspiring audiences during their upcoming performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:32 IST
Rocking the Ages: Scorpions Return to India
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary German rock band, Scorpions, are set to return to India for their 'Coming Home' tour, reigniting memories from their previous visit two decades ago. Known for rock anthems like 'Wind of Change' and 'Rock You Like a Hurricane,' the band will perform in several Indian cities, promising a musical treat to a new generation of fans.

Guitarist Matthias Jabs reflected on the band's past tour where he attempted to learn the sitar, emphasizing the warmth and enthusiasm of Indian audiences. The band, founded in Hanover in 1965, owes its enduring success to strong internal chemistry, creating timeless music that continues to inspire.

Vocalist Klaus Meine discussed their peace anthem, 'Wind of Change,' written during the end of the Cold War. As the world faces new challenges, Meine hopes their music will continue to inspire hope and unity among fans. The band's Indian audience can expect to join in on celebrating love, peace, and rock and roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Shadows Wedding Festivities in Rajasthan

Tragic Accident Shadows Wedding Festivities in Rajasthan

 India
2
Full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres: TVK chief Vijay in Tiruppur.

Full waiver of crop loans for small farmers, owning less than 5 acres: TVK c...

 India
3
Fifty per cent waiver of crop loans for farmers owning more than 5 acres, assures TVK chief Vijay at Tiruppur rally.

Fifty per cent waiver of crop loans for farmers owning more than 5 acres, as...

 India
4
Kerala Braces for Intense Heatwave: Safety Measures and Precautions

Kerala Braces for Intense Heatwave: Safety Measures and Precautions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026