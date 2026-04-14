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Amit Shah's Tribute to Ambedkar and Celebration of Cultural Festivals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy by highlighting his opposition to Article 370 for India's integrity. Shah also extended greetings for the foundation day of Khalsa Panth and cultural events like Baisakhi, Tamil Puthandu, and Maha Vishuba Sankranti, emphasizing unity and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:41 IST
Amit Shah's Tribute to Ambedkar and Celebration of Cultural Festivals
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement on Tuesday, hailed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for his steadfast opposition to Article 370, describing it as vital for India's unity. Shah commemorated Ambedkar's birth anniversary by highlighting his pivotal role in shaping a democratic India with equal rights for all.

Aside from honoring Ambedkar's contributions, Shah marked the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth and celebrated Baisakhi. He lauded the significance of these festivals in perpetuating the spirit of truth, righteousness, and joy that benefits India's diligent farmers.

Shah didn't stop there; he extended warm wishes for Tamil Puthandu and Maha Vishuba Sankranti, urging that these festive occasions fortify cultural bonds, societal cohesion, and individual prosperity and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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