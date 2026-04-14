Amit Shah's Tribute to Ambedkar and Celebration of Cultural Festivals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement on Tuesday, hailed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar for his steadfast opposition to Article 370, describing it as vital for India's unity. Shah commemorated Ambedkar's birth anniversary by highlighting his pivotal role in shaping a democratic India with equal rights for all.

Aside from honoring Ambedkar's contributions, Shah marked the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth and celebrated Baisakhi. He lauded the significance of these festivals in perpetuating the spirit of truth, righteousness, and joy that benefits India's diligent farmers.

Shah didn't stop there; he extended warm wishes for Tamil Puthandu and Maha Vishuba Sankranti, urging that these festive occasions fortify cultural bonds, societal cohesion, and individual prosperity and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)