Preserving Equality: VHP Leader Advocates for Reservation Continuation

In a speech marking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad International President Alok Kumar underscored the necessity of the reservation system in India as long as caste discrimination persists.

Addressing a government-organized event in Mhow, Kumar described the Constitution as the "Vartman Yug ki Smriti," urging society to reject any text that contradicts the equality of all individuals. He cited resolutions passed by spiritual leaders asserting that societal discrimination holds no place in Indian spirituality.

Highlighting the ongoing need for reservation, Kumar stated that true equality will remain elusive while large segments of society face economic and educational disparities. Emphasizing the role of government and society, he called for unified efforts to secure rights for the Scheduled Castes, advocating for economic strengthening over subjugation.

(With inputs from agencies.)