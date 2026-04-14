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Empowering Communities: A Call for Selfless Service in Jammu & Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir emphasized the importance of selfless service and community welfare. At a ceremony for the 'Apna Bhojanalaya' upgrade, he urged society to unite against drug abuse and commit to aiding the needy, highlighting the significance of community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:25 IST
Empowering Communities: A Call for Selfless Service in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt address on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the essence of selfless service and its impact on societal welfare. Speaking at the upgradation ceremony of 'Apna Bhojanalaya' at Government Medical College, Sinha called for collective efforts to feed the needy and create a legacy of which society can be proud.

Sinha urged unity across all societal sectors in combating drug abuse, underscoring that true service strengthens families, communities, and the Union Territory. 'A robust J-K signifies robust families and communities,' he remarked.

The initiative, backed by Sewa Bharti and J&K Bank, seeks to foster community aid without demanding extensive resources. Sinha reminded attendees of the enduring commitment needed, ensuring that Apna Bhojanalaya's kitchen remains a hopeful beacon for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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