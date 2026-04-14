Empowering Communities: A Call for Selfless Service in Jammu & Kashmir

In a heartfelt address on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the essence of selfless service and its impact on societal welfare. Speaking at the upgradation ceremony of 'Apna Bhojanalaya' at Government Medical College, Sinha called for collective efforts to feed the needy and create a legacy of which society can be proud.

Sinha urged unity across all societal sectors in combating drug abuse, underscoring that true service strengthens families, communities, and the Union Territory. 'A robust J-K signifies robust families and communities,' he remarked.

The initiative, backed by Sewa Bharti and J&K Bank, seeks to foster community aid without demanding extensive resources. Sinha reminded attendees of the enduring commitment needed, ensuring that Apna Bhojanalaya's kitchen remains a hopeful beacon for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)