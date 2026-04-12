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Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28: J-K LG Manoj Sinha.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:46 IST
Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28: J-K LG Manoj Sinha.
  • Country:
  • India

Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28: J-K LG Manoj Sinha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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