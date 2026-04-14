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Embrace Prosperity and Unity: Kerala CM's Vishu Message

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Vishu festival, sent heartfelt greetings urging the public to embrace hope and optimism. He emphasized the unity and equality that festivals like Vishu convey, calling for collaboration to strengthen social harmony and build a prosperous 'New Kerala.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:05 IST
Embrace Prosperity and Unity: Kerala CM's Vishu Message
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the vibrant harvest festival Vishu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings, encouraging citizens to approach the occasion with hope and optimism.

In his message, Vijayan highlighted Vishu as a symbol of prosperity and called on the populace to harness the festival's spirit to uphold values of goodness and humanity.

He stressed the importance of equality and unity across communities and urged everyone to collaborate in building a prosperous 'New Kerala,' strengthening social harmony along the way. He extended his warm wishes to Malayalis worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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