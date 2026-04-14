Embrace Prosperity and Unity: Kerala CM's Vishu Message

On the eve of the vibrant harvest festival Vishu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings, encouraging citizens to approach the occasion with hope and optimism.

In his message, Vijayan highlighted Vishu as a symbol of prosperity and called on the populace to harness the festival's spirit to uphold values of goodness and humanity.

He stressed the importance of equality and unity across communities and urged everyone to collaborate in building a prosperous 'New Kerala,' strengthening social harmony along the way. He extended his warm wishes to Malayalis worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)