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Vishu: A Celebration of New Beginnings and Unity

Kerala's Governor and Chief Minister extend warm greetings for Vishu, the harvest festival marking new beginnings. They emphasize unity, prosperity, and compassion, encouraging people to embrace the festival's spirit. Both leaders highlight Vishu's role in promoting harmony and renewed optimism for building a vibrant and prosperous society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:17 IST
Vishu: A Celebration of New Beginnings and Unity
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In Kerala, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have extended heartfelt greetings to citizens as Vishu, the harvest festival, approaches. Both leaders highlight Vishu's theme of new beginnings and hope.

Governor Arlekar emphasized that Vishu symbolizes prosperity, gratitude, and a fresh start. He stated that this auspicious festival is a time to renew commitments to harmony and collective progress, urging people to spread joy and support one another.

Similarly, Chief Minister Vijayan called Vishu a symbol of prosperity and equality, inspiring strength and unity. He urged citizens to work towards a cohesive 'New Kerala,' reinforcing social harmony and celebrating the spirit of togetherness during Vishu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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