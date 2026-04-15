California Celebrates Vaisakhi: Recognizing Diversity and Heritage

The California Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution acknowledging Vaisakhi, a pivotal celebration for Sikh Americans, encouraging statewide participation. The resolution, introduced by Assembly member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, saw substantial backing with 76 out of 80 members endorsing its passage on the eve of Vaisakhi.

California Governor Gavin Newsom extended his warm wishes for a prosperous and joyous celebration. The resolution highlights Vaisakhi's importance to Sikh Americans and aligns with the state's commitment to celebrating the cultural diversity of its populace. Governor Newsom and other officials expressed their admiration for the Sikh community's contributions.

Lawmakers at both state and federal levels, including Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, echoed these sentiments, recognizing Sikhs' integral role in America's social fabric. The Vaisakhi celebration marks a moment of renewal and unity, reflecting values of equality and resilience cherished by the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)