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Turning the Tide: Rising Trust in New Zealand News

Public trust in news in New Zealand has notably increased, reaching 37% for general news and 50% for personally consumed news. The rise is attributed to growing awareness of disinformation and AI-generated fake content. Despite historic declines, the current upward trend suggests a potential shift towards restoring trust in traditional journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:00 IST
Turning the Tide: Rising Trust in New Zealand News
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Auckland, Apr 15 (The Conversation) – For the first time since 2020, New Zealand's public trust in news has risen, with 37% of people now trusting the news generally, compared to 32% last year. According to the Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand report, half of the populace now trusts the news they personally consume, marking a significant positive change.

This increase in trust is believed to be influenced by heightened public awareness regarding disinformation, 'deep fakes,' and AI-generated 'slop' on social media. Many citizens have indicated a preference for traditional news sources to verify questionable information.

While skepticism persists, particularly concerning media bias and interference, New Zealanders are showing increased support for professional journalism and its integrity. This shift may hint at a broader move towards rebuilding trust in news amid the ongoing battle against misinformation.

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