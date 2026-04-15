Turning the Tide: Rising Trust in New Zealand News

Auckland, Apr 15 (The Conversation) – For the first time since 2020, New Zealand's public trust in news has risen, with 37% of people now trusting the news generally, compared to 32% last year. According to the Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand report, half of the populace now trusts the news they personally consume, marking a significant positive change.

This increase in trust is believed to be influenced by heightened public awareness regarding disinformation, 'deep fakes,' and AI-generated 'slop' on social media. Many citizens have indicated a preference for traditional news sources to verify questionable information.

While skepticism persists, particularly concerning media bias and interference, New Zealanders are showing increased support for professional journalism and its integrity. This shift may hint at a broader move towards rebuilding trust in news amid the ongoing battle against misinformation.