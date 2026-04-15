A Sweet Success: India & International Cake Magazine Awards 2026 Conclude in Style

The 2026 edition of the India & International Cake Magazine Awards (IICMA) electrified the audience in New Delhi as it crowned the capital a global hub for cake artistry. Held at Bel-La Monde Hotel, the event was a confluence of homegrown talent and international cake artists.

A total of over 40 awards were presented, acknowledging unique achievements in cake artistry, wedding cakes, and sugar art, among others. Special attention was given to new and rising talents alongside established maestros, creating an inclusive environment.

Conceptualized by renowned cake artist Tina Scott Parashar, the evening saw international participation heighten, focusing on credible evaluations. The ceremony was enriched by insights from global judges, further affirming India's monumental role in the edible arts scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)