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Tattva Wellness Spa Brings Tranquility to Amritsar: New Opening at Voco by IHG

Tattva Wellness Spa has opened its new branch at Voco by IHG in Amritsar, providing a tranquil escape near the bustling Golden Temple. The spa aims to offer solace through a variety of treatments and membership plans. The facility boasts modern amenities, special launch discounts, and a deep commitment to holistic well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:08 IST
Tattva Wellness Spa Brings Tranquility to Amritsar: New Opening at Voco by IHG
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Tattva Wellness Spa, a leading name in India's wellness industry, has announced the opening of its latest branch at Voco by IHG, Amritsar. Located conveniently near the airport, the spa is set to offer a serene retreat amid the city's lively atmosphere.

With its proximity to the Golden Temple, Tattva aims to provide a haven for those seeking peace, whether they are pilgrims or local residents. The spa features three private therapy suites, steam and shower facilities, and a range of massage and facial treatments, promising an enriching experience for all visitors.

Founder and Director Shipra Sharma expressed her excitement about the launch, emphasizing the spa's dedication to extending the city's unique, soulful energy to its guests. Tattva's various membership plans make wellness accessible and attractive, enhancing its appeal as a holistic destress destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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