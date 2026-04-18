Ancient Wisdom Revisited: Launch of Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra

Sonipat witnessed the grand launch of 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra', a book by Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, at O.P. Jindal Global University. The event heralded a fresh exploration into ancient India's secular and democratic justice system, a concept resonating profoundly with global legal frameworks.

Dr. Moily, a noted jurist and former Union Minister, conveyed how ancient texts prescribed a judiciary liberated from religious constraints, a system akin to modern democratic principles. With endorsements from distinguished legal minds, this work invites critical reflection on justice delivery mechanisms both historically and today.

The launch featured insights from esteemed academicians and was marked by a spirited panel discussion on India's legal heritage and its contemporary relevance, emphasizing transformative contributions to legal and ethical discourses.

(With inputs from agencies.)