Left Menu

Ancient Wisdom Revisited: Launch of Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra

O.P. Jindal Global University launched Dr. M. Veerappa Moily's book 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra', exploring India's ancient and secular judicial system. The book underscores the historical significance of jurisprudence, its democratic systems, and ethical foundation, highlighting the applicability of ancient doctrines in modern legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:04 IST
Ancient Wisdom Revisited: Launch of Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra
  • Country:
  • India

Sonipat witnessed the grand launch of 'Bharatiya Nyaya Shastra', a book by Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, at O.P. Jindal Global University. The event heralded a fresh exploration into ancient India's secular and democratic justice system, a concept resonating profoundly with global legal frameworks.

Dr. Moily, a noted jurist and former Union Minister, conveyed how ancient texts prescribed a judiciary liberated from religious constraints, a system akin to modern democratic principles. With endorsements from distinguished legal minds, this work invites critical reflection on justice delivery mechanisms both historically and today.

The launch featured insights from esteemed academicians and was marked by a spirited panel discussion on India's legal heritage and its contemporary relevance, emphasizing transformative contributions to legal and ethical discourses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fearless Journey: Abhimanyou Mandwal's Rise in Wrestling

Fearless Journey: Abhimanyou Mandwal's Rise in Wrestling

 India
2
Delhi Police Unravels International Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police Unravels International Drug Syndicate

 India
3
Union Minister Defends Delimitation Bill Amidst Political Allegations

Union Minister Defends Delimitation Bill Amidst Political Allegations

 India
4
Zoo Braces for Heatwave: Safeguarding Wildlife in Jharkhand

Zoo Braces for Heatwave: Safeguarding Wildlife in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and SDG 12: Why data-driven marketing alone cannot ensure responsible consumption

AI creates both inclusion and exclusion in labor markets

AI can’t deliver climate gains without strong governance and capacity building

Sustainable consumption trends are reshaping global food supply chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026