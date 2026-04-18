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Sandra Bullock Advocates for AI Embrace Amid Hollywood's Divisive Debate

Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock urges Hollywood to embrace AI while acknowledging its risks. Speaking at an event, she called for a constructive approach to AI, amid mixed industry reactions. Other stars like Reese Witherspoon highlight the knowledge gap, endorsing learning to adapt to emerging technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:26 IST
Sandra Bullock Advocates for AI Embrace Amid Hollywood's Divisive Debate
Sandra Bullock (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Hollywood icon Sandra Bullock has called on the entertainment industry to embrace artificial intelligence, acknowledging the dual-edged nature of the technology. Speaking at an industry event, Bullock emphasized the growing influence of AI, particularly in crafting fan-generated content like trailers for 'Practical Magic 2', yet remained wary of its potential misuse.

Bullock, with a touch of humor, acknowledged the inevitability of AI, as reported by Deadline. She urged creatives to integrate AI constructively, saying, "We have to be incredibly cautious because there are those who will use it for ill intentions. But there's definitely a place for it," she noted.

The call for measured adaptation was echoed by Warner Bros Motion Pictures' Pam Abdy, who admitted to mixed feelings. Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon also pointed out a knowledge gap among her peers about AI usage, stressing the need for basic understanding to keep pace with evolving technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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