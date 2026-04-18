Sandra Bullock Advocates for AI Embrace Amid Hollywood's Divisive Debate

Hollywood icon Sandra Bullock has called on the entertainment industry to embrace artificial intelligence, acknowledging the dual-edged nature of the technology. Speaking at an industry event, Bullock emphasized the growing influence of AI, particularly in crafting fan-generated content like trailers for 'Practical Magic 2', yet remained wary of its potential misuse.

Bullock, with a touch of humor, acknowledged the inevitability of AI, as reported by Deadline. She urged creatives to integrate AI constructively, saying, "We have to be incredibly cautious because there are those who will use it for ill intentions. But there's definitely a place for it," she noted.

The call for measured adaptation was echoed by Warner Bros Motion Pictures' Pam Abdy, who admitted to mixed feelings. Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon also pointed out a knowledge gap among her peers about AI usage, stressing the need for basic understanding to keep pace with evolving technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)