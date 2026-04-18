Sandra Bullock Advocates for Creative Use of AI in Hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Sandra Bullock has voiced her support for integrating artificial intelligence into Hollywood in a constructive manner. Speaking at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, she emphasized the industry's need to approach AI as a creative ally.

Bullock's statements come after fans released AI-generated trailers of her upcoming film 'Practical Magic 2.' While she acknowledged the technology's potential for misuse, she stressed the importance of cautious and ethical application.

Her viewpoint adds to the ongoing debate within the industry, with various celebrities expressing concerns over AI. Films like 'Practical Magic 2,' directed by Susanne Bier and starring Nicole Kidman, highlight Hollywood's evolving relationship with technology, as it prepares for a September 18 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)