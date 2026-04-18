Pulkit Samrat Steps into the Ring in Netflix's 'Glory'

Actor Pulkit Samrat expresses his gratitude for playing a boxer in the Netflix series 'Glory', marking a departure from his usual roles. The series, enriched with intense family dynamics, is the brainchild of creators Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja. It also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky.

'Glory' portrays the story of a fractured family, where Raghubir Singh, played by Vicky, is a boxing coach obsessed with Olympic gold, struggling to maintain his family's legacy. The plot thickens as his sons, Dev and Ravi, return to unravel the mystery surrounding their sister's attack and a young boxer's death.

Throughout its fiction-based narrative, 'Glory' captures Haryana's boxing ethos, despite not being based on true incidences. Highlighted in the trailer event was Samrat's live boxing session with professional Neeraj Goyat. The series will premiere on May 1, offering an intense dive into family issues framed by sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)