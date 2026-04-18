Athletic Icons Unite: Djokovic and Gu to Host Laureus World Sports Awards

In a historic move, Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu, two of the most influential athletes today, will co-host the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards this year. The event is set to take place at the iconic Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid on April 20, bringing together luminaries from sports, entertainment, and culture.

The Laureus Awards, broadcast globally and a social media sensation, is known for celebrating not only athletic excellence but also the strength and inspiration sports bring to many. Djokovic, a five-time Laureus Sportsman of the Year and winner of 24 Grand Slam titles, joins forces with Gu, the acclaimed freestyle skier and 2023 Laureus Action Sportsperson of the Year.

This collaboration marks a noteworthy moment as athletes take the hosting roles previously held by Hollywood stars, highlighting a fresh era for the awards. Both Djokovic and Gu express their excitement in leading a ceremony cherished by athletes for its peer-given appreciation and world-wide inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)