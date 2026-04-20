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Building Bridges: VP Radhakrishnan's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka

Indian Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's maiden visit to Sri Lanka marks significant advancements in bilateral ties, particularly in the Indian Housing Project and education. Discussions with local leaders yielded developments such as doubling scholarships and extending the Overseas Citizen Card to the Tamil diaspora's fifth generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:29 IST
Building Bridges: VP Radhakrishnan's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka
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In a historic first, Indian Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit, marking the inaugural visit by an Indian vice president to the island nation. This diplomatic mission aims to strengthen bilateral ties by addressing housing and educational issues.

During his visit to the central tea plantation district of Nuwara Eliya, Radhakrishnan interacted with beneficiaries of the Indian Housing Project, witnessing the handover of the final tranche of houses under Phase 3. In addition, he announced an extension of the Overseas Citizen Card to more generations of the Tamil diaspora.

Key conversations with Sri Lankan leaders, including Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, revolved around educational cooperation, housing projects, and an ambitious India-Sri Lanka oil pipeline proposal, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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