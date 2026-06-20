Howrah Bridge lights up ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata

The historic landmark was beautifully decorated and illuminated, drawing the attention of residents and visitors alike on the eve of the global event.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 22:16 IST
Howrah Bridge lights up ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata
Kolkata's Howrah Bridge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata came alive with a spectacular light and sound show on Saturday evening as the city geared up for the celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21. The historic landmark was beautifully decorated and illuminated, drawing the attention of residents and visitors alike on the eve of the global event.

The special display highlighted the significance of yoga and reflected the festive spirit surrounding the nationwide celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Red Road in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session along with thousands of Yoga practitioners. Extensive preparations have been made at the venue, where thousands of yoga enthusiasts, participants, and dignitaries are expected to gather for the mass yoga session.

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing.

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, the release said. Yoga Day celebrations are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian Missions and Posts, reaffirming Yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026