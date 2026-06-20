Howrah Bridge lights up ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata

The iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata came alive with a spectacular light and sound show on Saturday evening as the city geared up for the celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21. The historic landmark was beautifully decorated and illuminated, drawing the attention of residents and visitors alike on the eve of the global event.

The special display highlighted the significance of yoga and reflected the festive spirit surrounding the nationwide celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Red Road in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering and participate in the Common Yoga Protocol session along with thousands of Yoga practitioners. Extensive preparations have been made at the venue, where thousands of yoga enthusiasts, participants, and dignitaries are expected to gather for the mass yoga session.

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing.

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, the Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, the release said. Yoga Day celebrations are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian Missions and Posts, reaffirming Yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being. (ANI)