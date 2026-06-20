Greece deploys firefighters, planes and helicopters to fight fire on Evia Island
Greek authorities have ordered the evacuation of two settlements on Evia Island and deployed firefighting aircraft and helicopters to battle a major wildfire fueled by strong northerly winds.
- Country:
- Greece
Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of two settlements on Evia Island on Saturday and deployed dozens of firefighters, planes and helicopters to battle a major wildfire there. In a statement, the country's firefighting department said 88 firefighters and volunteers were working to extinguish the blaze. Eight firefighting aircraft and six helicopters have also been deployed to help the effort.
Authorities said they have asked residents of two endangered communities to evacuate. Strong northerly winds were causing new fires, the firefighting department said.
Greece and other Mediterranean countries are in an area considered a wildfire hotspot by scientists, with blazes common during hot and dry summers. These have become more destructive in recent years due to a fast-changing climate, prompting calls for a new approach.