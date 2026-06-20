Chris Pratt set to feature in comedy shorts series based on American history

As per Variety, the shorts will follow Pratt as he attempts to share his passion for American history, only to find that his grasp of the facts may not be quite as strong as his enthusiasm.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 22:32 IST
Chris Pratt set to feature in comedy shorts series based on American history
Actor Chris Pratt (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is all set to feature in a buddy comedy shorts series focused on American history, co-starring presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, reported Variety. Goodwin also serves as executive producer, editorial advisor, and on-screen authority.

The series will be headed by digital and creative media studio ATTN, with Emmy-winning producer Alex Gregory. As per Variety, the shorts will follow Pratt as he attempts to share his passion for American history, only to find that his grasp of the facts may not be quite as strong as his enthusiasm.

Notably, the project has received funding from the US Department of State's Office of Public Diplomacy and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, intended to "inform and engage foreign publics about America through international media engagement, educational and cultural exchange programs, digital communications, and outreach conducted through US embassies and consulates worldwide," stated an official announcement. The producers explained how the series has been designed as a "public diplomacy initiative intended to engage international audiences with America's constitutional values and history through modern digital storytelling," stated Variety.

The yet-to-be-titled shorts featuring Chris Pratt have been nicknamed 'Faster Class' for US history, with each episode exploring a defining constitutional value through the story of a pivotal historical figure or happening. It will blend live action and animation, pairing Pratt's curiosity and humour with Goodwin's historical expertise and fact-checking to highlight America's founding ideals.

Meanwhile, the 'Jurassic World' star was recently in the headlines after his son Jack made a rare appearance at the 'Scary Movie 6' premiere. The 13-year-old joined his mom for the global premiere in Los Angeles. (ANI)

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