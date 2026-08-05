Reliance Brands teams up with SKIMS to launch global shapewear brand in India

There's exciting news for women in India and fans of Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) announced an exclusive partnership with SKIMS, the shapewear and lifestyle brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, to bring the globally acclaimed label to India. Under the agreement, RBL will operate the brand in the country across physical and digital channels, opening its first SKIMS stores in India, beginning with Delhi and Mumbai.

The announcement marks SKIMS' entry into one of the world's fastest-growing luxury and premium consumer markets and continues the brand's global retail expansion following recent openings in London and Dubai, with Hong Kong and Seoul to follow. Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is redefining the women's underwear, shapewear, and loungewear categories by creating solutions for everybody.

SKIMS continues to set new standards across its categories with a growing portfolio, including Men's and NikeSKIMS. Built on a deep understanding of fit, comfort, and the body, the brand combines technical innovation with elevated design to reimagine the foundations of everyday dressing. The partnership marks SKIMS' entry into one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets. With rising demand for premium global brands and a new generation of consumers seeking comfort, functionality and contemporary design, India represents a natural next step in the brand's continued global expansion.

"SKIMS has changed how the world thinks about shape, comfort and inclusivity, and it speaks directly to a new generation of Indian consumers who want fashion that is both aspirational and made for them," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. "We are proud to introduce SKIMS to India and to build it here for the long term." "We built SKIMS on the belief that everybody deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear," said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS.

"The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them in our stores for the very first time." "Reliance Brands has an exceptional track record of building some of the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brands in India. We're excited to partner with their team as we introduce SKIMS to this important market and continue expanding our global retail footprint," said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS. SKIMS will be introduced in India through a phased rollout led by RBL, beginning with its first stores in Delhi and Mumbai and expanding across cities and channels over time. (ANI)