Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

New Zealand's All Blacks hooker George Bell will return home due to a calf strain, forcing him to miss the opening match of their tour against the Stormers in South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 05:30 IST
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

All Blacks hooker George ​Bell will return to ​New Zealand after suffering ‌a calf ​strain in training ahead of this week's opening match of the tour ‌of South Africa against the Stormers, the team said on Tuesday.

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