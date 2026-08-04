Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up
New Zealand's All Blacks hooker George Bell will return home due to a calf strain, forcing him to miss the opening match of their tour against the Stormers in South Africa.
- Country:
- New Zealand
All Blacks hooker George Bell will return to New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in training ahead of this week's opening match of the tour of South Africa against the Stormers, the team said on Tuesday.
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