Cinematograph (Amendment) Act and IT Framework strengthen Anti-Piracy enforcement, 7,393 URLs disabled

The Cinematograph Act, 1952, was amended through the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, to introduce specific provisions to curb unauthorised recording and exhibition of films.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 18:13 IST
Cinematograph (Amendment) Act and IT Framework strengthen Anti-Piracy enforcement, 7,393 URLs disabled
Union Minister Dr L Murugan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The central government has strengthened the legal and institutional framework to deal with online piracy of cinematograph films, including unauthorised dissemination of films through intermediaries such as Telegram. As part of it, 7,393 URLs have been disabled.

The information was provided by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L Murugan, in a written reply to a Question asked by Balashowry Vallabhaneni in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Cinematograph Act, 1952 was amended through the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023 to introduce specific provisions to curb unauthorised recording and exhibition of films. The newly inserted Section 7(1B)(ii) empowers the government, under Section 79(3) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to take action against intermediaries hosting pirated content.

Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000 provides for notification by appropriate governments to the intermediaries for removing/disabling access to unlawful content. Under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, the intermediaries are required to remove any content violative of any law for the time being in force as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by the appropriate government or its authorised agency.

On receipt of complaints regarding piracy of films, the Ministry issues notifications to intermediaries directing them to remove or disable access to infringing content expeditiously. The government has also authorised the Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to issue content takedown notices to intermediaries under the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and the Cinematograph Act, 1952. An institutional mechanism has also been established in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to receive complaints from copyright holders regarding pirated copies of films available on the internet and to issue notifications to intermediaries for disabling access to such content.

In accordance with the above-mentioned provisions of law, the intermediaries have been directed to disable 7,393 URLs, including 1,263 websites and 4,996 Telegram channels for film piracy. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026