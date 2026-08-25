'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

Paramount Pictures is in early development on a sequel to the popular 2003 romantic comedy 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days', with Kate Hudson set to produce and the studio hoping to reunite her with co-star Matthew McConaughey. A source close to the project confirmed to Deadline that Hudson will produce alongside Stacey Sher.

The intention is for Hudson and McConaughey to return as stars, although the project remains in its early stages and there are currently no cast attachments. The sequel does not yet have a logline or a writer attached, with further details expected as development progresses.

Directed by Donald Petrie, the original film followed magazine writer Andie Anderson, played by Hudson, and advertising executive Benjamin Barry, portrayed by McConaughey. The two enter a relationship with conflicting agendas: Andie intends to drive Benjamin away for a magazine story, while Benjamin bets that he can make her fall in love with him within 10 days. Their plans are complicated when genuine feelings develop. 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' was released in February 2003 and went on to gross more than USD 178 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan and Burr Steers wrote the screenplay, while Lynda Obst, Robert Evans and Christine Peters produced the film. Hudson, who recently earned her second Oscar nomination for the Focus Features drama 'Song Sung Blue', currently stars in Netflix's comedy 'Running Point', which is heading into its third season.

Sher's recent producing credits include A24's 'Heretic' and Chris Pine's 'Poolman'. Her upcoming projects include Michael Showalter's Amazon MGM thriller 'Verity,' based on Colleen Hoover's novel and scheduled for release on October 2. She is also producing David Fincher's sequel to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which is set to release in IMAX on November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23. (ANI)